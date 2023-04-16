Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $196.55. 1,964,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.