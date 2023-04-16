Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 624 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

ABT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.96. 5,043,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.