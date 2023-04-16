iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 205.5% from the March 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITHUF remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

