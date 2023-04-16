ICON (ICX) 1-Day Volume Hits $48.19 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, ICON has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $331.30 million and approximately $48.19 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001158 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,437,817 coins and its circulating supply is 954,437,700 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 954,374,351.9752114 with 954,374,352.9971551 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.35827401 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $94,928,321.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.