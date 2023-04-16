Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$78.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$82.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMO. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.14.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$74.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.67 and a 52-week high of C$79.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.82.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.1558935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

