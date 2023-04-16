Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INCY. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.43.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

