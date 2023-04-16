Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Up 676.0% in March

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 676.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Informa Price Performance

Shares of Informa stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. Informa has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFJPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 750 ($9.29) to GBX 816 ($10.11) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Informa from GBX 765 ($9.47) to GBX 805 ($9.97) in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informa from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Informa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Informa Company Profile

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

Featured Stories

