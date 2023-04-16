Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $121.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut Ingredion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.25.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $105.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $106.98.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

