Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. 24,623,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,253,176. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

