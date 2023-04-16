Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

NTLA stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $369,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

