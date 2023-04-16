Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International Price Performance

IPCIF remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Intellipharmaceutics International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

(Get Rating)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

