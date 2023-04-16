International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in March

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

International Container Terminal Services Price Performance

ICTEF stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. International Container Terminal Services has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

International Container Terminal Services Company Profile

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

