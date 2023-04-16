International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in March

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
International Container Terminal Services Price Performance
ICTEF stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. International Container Terminal Services has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.
International Container Terminal Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Container Terminal Services (ICTEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.