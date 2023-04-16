Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,794.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,854 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4,902.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,607,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,930 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,739,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 130,630 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PKW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $964.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $94.36.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

