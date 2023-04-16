Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 319.0% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 48,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $10.92.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
