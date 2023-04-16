Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 319.0% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 48,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $10.92.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $9,222,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2,641.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 243,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.