iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOMGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

iomart Group Price Performance

LON IOM opened at GBX 128 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.59. iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.48).

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 1.94 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

iomart Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.