Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.77. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.