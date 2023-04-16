Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $228.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.41. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $352.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

