Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 2,515 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $20,770,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $131,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,837 shares of company stock worth $701,030 and sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

