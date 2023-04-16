Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after acquiring an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,540,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.