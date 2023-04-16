iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Portland Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $98.90 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.55.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

