iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

