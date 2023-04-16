iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Alaska Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.1% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $50,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $247.98. The company had a trading volume of 804,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.92 and its 200-day moving average is $247.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
