iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 56.9% in March

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,485,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 846,154 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 712.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 628,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 551,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 237,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 178,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,115. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

