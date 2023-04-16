iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Trimmed by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $94.43. 942,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,718. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

