iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,968 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 193,628 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 42,202 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 304,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $99.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.