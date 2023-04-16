iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,968 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 193,628 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 42,202 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 304,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $99.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.