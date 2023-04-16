iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,907,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,374,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MUB stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.