iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,907,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,374,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.67.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

