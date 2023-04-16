iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $47,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $244.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.82 and a 200-day moving average of $226.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

