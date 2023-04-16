iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,286. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

