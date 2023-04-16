Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) is Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the quarter. Iteris comprises approximately 4.4% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 8.15% of Iteris worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 193,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Iteris Price Performance

NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,144. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Stories

