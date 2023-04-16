Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 572.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Japan Airlines Stock Down 1.1 %
JAPSY stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.
About Japan Airlines
