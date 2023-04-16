Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 572.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Down 1.1 %

JAPSY stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

