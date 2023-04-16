Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MUFG opened at $6.50 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 104,483 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

