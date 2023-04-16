Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUFG)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFGGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $6.50 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 104,483 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.