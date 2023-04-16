Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.78 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.78 million and approximately $143,645.17 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018447 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,302.42 or 1.00108401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01121847 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $147,628.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

