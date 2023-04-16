John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 283.5% from the March 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 67,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,333. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

