Joystick Trading 22% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Joystick has a total market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $34,056.91 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joystick has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04123014 USD and is down -6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,275.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

