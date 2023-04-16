JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESLOY. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($197.83) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

ESLOY opened at $96.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $98.47.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

