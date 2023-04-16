JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,186. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

