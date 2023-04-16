JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.6% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,154 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,685,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

