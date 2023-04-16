Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC) Short Interest Up 356.3% in March

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 356.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 366,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,458. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

Get Jupiter Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,962,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.