K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. Raymond James upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$11.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 39,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$307,294.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,765.28.

(Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.