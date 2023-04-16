Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.29. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,886,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

