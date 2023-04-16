Kava Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $455.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $455.61 million and $14.18 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00003114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00063458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 481,947,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,941,162 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.