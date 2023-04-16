Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the March 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

NYSE:KW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 730,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.52 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 213.34%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

