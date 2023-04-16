Keystone Financial Services Purchases 253 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Novartis were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $216.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.