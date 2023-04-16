Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Knorr-Bremse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

