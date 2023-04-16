KonPay (KON) Price Hits $0.0850 on Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a market capitalization of $122.44 million and approximately $21.09 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

