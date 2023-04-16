Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $229.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

