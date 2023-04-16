Laqira Protocol (LQR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $294,172.43

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.94 million and $294,172.43 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

