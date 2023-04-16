LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Update

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,700 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 981,100 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,003.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 18,268 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingTree by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Stock Performance

TREE stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $23.23. 233,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,193. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

