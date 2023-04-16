LGI Homes, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $126.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29.

In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $473,617.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,898.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

